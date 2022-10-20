Russia using Iranian drones in attacks on Ukraine, White House says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian drones to attack Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday, adding that Washington was looking at imposing new sanctions on Tehran, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Kirby added that the Biden administration would look for ways to make it harder for Tehran to sell such weapons to Russia, adding that it was no longer focused on diplomacy and nuclear talks with Iran at this point.

News.Az