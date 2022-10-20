Yandex metrika counter

Russia using Iranian drones in attacks on Ukraine, White House says

  • World
  • Share
Russia using Iranian drones in attacks on Ukraine, White House says

Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian drones to attack Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday, adding that Washington was looking at imposing new sanctions on Tehran, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Kirby added that the Biden administration would look for ways to make it harder for Tehran to sell such weapons to Russia, adding that it was no longer focused on diplomacy and nuclear talks with Iran at this point.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      