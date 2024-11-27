Russia welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded positively on Wednesday to the cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by US and French diplomatic efforts, which went into effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT), stressing that it should be permanent, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In response to an Anadolu correspondent's question during a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Moscow is "positively looking at any agreements, potential or concluded, that would stop the flywheel of violence, bloodshed in Lebanon, and prevent further expansion of hostilities."At the same time, she emphasized that for the agreement to be sustainable, it must take into account interests and ensure the safety of all parties involved in the conflict."We have repeatedly said that all this should be worked out on an international legal basis, taking into account the decisions taken earlier by the relevant bodies, primarily the UN in this regard," she said.Hezbollah began a series of ballistic missile, rocket, and drone attacks on Israel last October to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Gaza and pressure Israel for a cease-fire in the besieged coastal enclave.While cross-border fighting continued, Israel launched massive airstrikes across the small Mediterranean country in late September, claiming to be targeting Hezbollah. However, on October 1, Israel began a ground offensive.As of now, the international community's efforts to stabilize the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and other crisis-affected parts of the Middle East have failed, and it is deteriorating, Zakharova said."The number of dead and missing people as a result of the escalation in Gaza has already exceeded the horrifying figure of 150,000. The majority of these people are civilians, and they include many children, women, the elderly, and the sick," she lamented.The official blamed Washington for the "catastrophic situation" in the enclave, citing the US's position on the UN Security Council, where it has blocked several resolutions aimed at de-escalation in the Middle East, thwarting international peace efforts.Washington bears a significant share of the blame for the catastrophic situation in the enclave, according to the spokesperson."In fact, one country is sabotaging the activities of the most important international body, preventing it from fully fulfilling its responsibilities to maintain global peace and security. Such an irresponsible policy of the current American administration gives Israel literally the green light to further destroy the enclave and kill its inhabitants," she said.The cease-fire agreement took effect between Lebanon and Israel early Wednesday to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.According to the terms of the cease-fire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that doesn't exceed 60 days.Over 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

News.Az