Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Russia would destroy any newly delivered ATACM missiles sent to Ukraine by the United States, News.Az reports citing Devdiscourse .

He stated that allowing Kyiv to use such missiles to strike deep inside Russia poses increased dangers and risks.Ryabkov highlighted the heightened dangers and risks posed by a potential U.S. decision to permit Kyiv to target deep within Russian territory using these long-range missiles.The deployment of such weaponry, he warned, would escalate the conflict significantly.The international community continues to watch closely as tensions remain high between Russia and Ukraine.

