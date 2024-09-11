Russia will destroy US-Made ATACM missiles sent to Ukraine, Moscow says
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Russia would destroy any newly delivered ATACM missiles sent to Ukraine by the United States, News.Az reports citing Devdiscourse .He stated that allowing Kyiv to use such missiles to strike deep inside Russia poses increased dangers and risks.
Ryabkov highlighted the heightened dangers and risks posed by a potential U.S. decision to permit Kyiv to target deep within Russian territory using these long-range missiles.
The deployment of such weaponry, he warned, would escalate the conflict significantly.
The international community continues to watch closely as tensions remain high between Russia and Ukraine.