Russian actress Irina Shevchuk dies aged 74

Honored Artist of Russia Irina Shevchuk has died at the age of 74 said her daughter, Alexandra Afanasyeva-Shevchuk.

Afanasyeva-Shevchuk said her mother had been seriously ill in recent years. The cause of death was lymphoma of the brain. “We fought the cursed disease for almost three years,” she shared, News.az reports, citing TASS.

Shevchuk was a graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography. While still a student, she appeared in the cult films The Adventures of the Yellow Suitcase and The Dawns Here Are Quiet, where she played Rita Osyanina, a role that brought her nationwide recognition.

Over the decades, Shevchuk built a distinguished career in Soviet and Russian cinema. She also starred in such films as White Bim Black Ear, Code of Silence, I Will Wait…, and Prison Break. Her performances were noted for emotional depth and sincerity, earning her lasting respect among audiences and colleagues.

In 2019, Shevchuk was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation for her significant contribution to the development of national culture and the arts, as well as for her many years of dedicated creative work.

Her passing marks the end of an era for a generation of viewers who grew up watching her on screen.

News.Az