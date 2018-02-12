Russian airplane crashes in Moscow suburbs

+ ↺ − 16 px

There were no survivors in the crash of a Russian passenger aircraft carrying 71 people in Moscow suburbs Sunday, according to Transport Prosecutor's Office.

Flight AN-148 operated by Saratov Airlines crashed near Ramenskoe town, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Aboard the flight were six crew members and 65 passengers, including a child.

The airplane disappeared from radars minutes after take-off from Domodedovo Airport.

Transport Prosecutor's office announced that everyone aboard died in the crash. Only two bodies had been found so far.

The flight recorder and parts of fuselage have been found and sent for analysis to determine cause of the crash, the office added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talked to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over phone to offer his condolences, according to a diplomatic source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

