Russian Ambassador: Next "3+3" meetings should be held in Baku and Yerevan

The next meetings within the framework of the "3+3" format should be held in Baku and Yerevan, said Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin, News.AZ reports.

The diplomat added that not only economic and transport issues, but also regional security issues can be discussed in this format:

"It is possible to put forward alternative approaches to Western initiatives in this area. We hope that the Armenian partners will not allow the "Russophobic" circles in the West to use their country to open a "second front" in the region against the Russian Federation and will not undermine their participation in the Eurasian integration processes."

