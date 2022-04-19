Yandex metrika counter

Russian and Armenian leaders agreed to accelerate the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have agreed to speed up the establishment of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says a joint statement issued on the results of the Putin-Pashinyan talks, News.az reports citing the Kremlin press service.

"In accordance with the existing trilateral agreement dated November 26, 2021, the parties agreed to accelerate the establishment of a bilateral commission on delimitation and security of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the assistance of Russia," the statement said.


