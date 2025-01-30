Russian and Saudi FMs discuss Syria, regional issues in call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss key regional issues, with a particular focus on Syria, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The two ministers exchanged views on pressing topics on the regional agenda and reaffirmed the need for collective efforts to achieve a political and diplomatic resolution to ongoing crises threatening peace and stability in the Middle East.Lavrov and Faisal also discussed practical steps to further strengthen bilateral relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia in various fields.On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia views contacts between the Russian delegation and Syria’s interim administration as significant and intends to maintain dialogue.Russian authorities will continue to establish dialogue with the new leadership of Syria, Peskov added.

News.Az