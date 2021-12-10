Russian and Turkish Deputy FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin discussed the settlement of the situation in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh with his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged their views on the issues included the agenda of the UN Security Council, focusing on regional issues, as well as the tasks of a reliable settlement in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az