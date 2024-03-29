Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy FMs discuss normalization process between Baku and Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Azerbaijan Mikhail Galuzin and Elnur Mammadov have discussed bilateral relations and normalization prospects between Baku and Yerevan, it has been noted in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on finals of the meeting in Moscow, News.az reports.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, the sitution and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations were thoroughly reviewed. Future joint steps for the implementation of the provisions of the declaration on allied interaction between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 22, 2022 were discussed.

Galuzin and Mammadov talked about several regional and international issues, including the current state of affairs in the South Caucasus, prospects for the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations based on a set of tripartite agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

News.Az