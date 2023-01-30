Russian Cabinet approves draft agreement on gas supplies to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Government has approved the draft intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies to China over the Far Eastern route, with the relevant Cabinet decree posted on the official website of legal information, News.az reports citing TASS.

The Cabinet tasked the Russian Ministry of Energy with participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold talks with China and to sign the agreement when coming to terms.

Russia and China will encourage payments in national currencies during gas supplies over the Far Eastern route, according to the text of the draft agreement.

News.Az