Russian court fines Google $78M for failing to comply with earlier penalties

A Russian court on Tuesday imposed a fine of over 8 billion rubles (around $78 million) on Google for failing to comply with previous penalties issued to the US-based company, News.az reports citing foreign media .

A magistrate from Moscow’s Nagorny District found Google guilty of evading the implementation of an administrative penalty, said a statement by the press service of courts in the Russian capital on Telegram.The statement said the company was fined just over 8 billion Russian rubles for the offense.It did not specify the administrative penalty the company was found guilty of.In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Google and YouTube, both of which are owned by Alphabet Inc., of using online resources to “promote their governments’ political goals.”

