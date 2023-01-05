Russian Defense Minister ordered ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu ordered a cease-fire along the entire contact line in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7, News.az reports citing Russian Defense Ministry.

Note that today, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called for a cease-fire in connection with the Provaslav Christmas holiday in Ukraine. Taking into account the appeal of Patriarch Kirill, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to introduce from 12:00 January 6, 2023, until 24:00 January 7, 2023, a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine.

News.Az