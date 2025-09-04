Russian deputy premier commends strong economic ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk praised the strength of economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

He noted that economic ties are developing positively, with the two countries maintaining constant contacts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Speaking on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian deputy premier mentioned that the parties engaged in active mutual cooperation during the SCO Summit held in China.

“The relations between the two countries are developing economically as projected," he mentioned.

Noting that Russia is “cautiously optimistic” about the agreement initialed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Alexei Overchuk described it as a significant contribution to strengthening peace in the Eurasian region.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6.

News.Az