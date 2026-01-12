Russian drone attack hits Kyiv, fires reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv on January 12 caused strikes and fires in the Solomianskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. A non-residential building caught fire after a direct hit, while falling debris near a residential building damaged windows and started a small fire. Emergency services are working on both sites, and information on casualties is still being clarified.

The attack comes amid continued Russian drone strikes across Ukraine. In Odesa, infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged overnight, causing temporary power outages in parts of the Perysyp district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Specialists are working to restore electricity, while Ukrainian authorities maintain emergency and transportation services to cope with the disruption.

News.Az