Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving other person’s life, the ministry said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"We regret to report that the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died rescuing a human life as he was fulfilling his duty in Norilsk during the inter-agency drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergency situations," the ministry stated.

Zinichev was born on August 18, 1966 in Leningrad (St. Petersburg). Since 1987 he has been working in the state security agencies. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. In October 2016-May 2018, he was deputy head of Russia’s Federal Security Service. He was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.

