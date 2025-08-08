Russian envoy says Trump, Putin could meet next week, no Zelenskyy talks planned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin may meet with US President Donald Trump as early as next week, though no location has been disclosed. He added that he was unaware of any plans for a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Polyanskiy noted that “a number of locations” had been discussed for the possible summit, but details are being kept private. The potential meeting would mark the first US–Russia leaders’ summit since Putin met then-President Joe Biden in Geneva in June 2021, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its third year. Moscow launched the invasion in February 2022, citing security concerns, while Kyiv and its Western allies have condemned it as an unlawful land grab. Trump, now in his second term, had vowed to end the conflict but has yet to deliver on that pledge nearly seven months into his presidency.

In his remarks, Polyanskiy also criticized Israel’s reported plan to take full military control of Gaza, calling it “a very bad step in an absolutely wrong direction.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel intends to seize control of the territory despite mounting global criticism over its nearly two-year-long military campaign, which has caused a hunger crisis and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

