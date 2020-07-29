Russian expert: Pashinyan regime revenged the CSTO by refusing former Gen-Sec Khachaturov to leave the country for a while

+ ↺ − 16 px

Obviously, the refusal and prohibition by the court in Armenia of former CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov to leave the country for two days to visit his parents' grave in Georgia is the revenge of Nikol Pashinyan regime to the CSTO, which behaved quite restrained after the provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz region.

The due opinion was expressed by the Russian journalist, expert on interethnic conflicts Evgeniy Mikhailov in a conversation with News.Az

The expert believes that Armenia in every way expected to drag the CSTO into the war on its side, but miscalculated.

"Everybody understands perfectly well the meanness of the current leadership of Armenia and moreover, all the countries, members of the CSTO organization, have excellent relations with Azerbaijan. Armenia alone is a certain destabilizer of the organization. I think that the revenge against Khachaturov will not add heat to the interstate realities. Armenia continues to troll its security guarantor Russia and I think that Moscow is finally tired of such actions," he said.

According to the political scientist, it is difficult to realize that ardent Russophobes came to power in the republic, which was previously friendly to Russia: “However, everything can change very soon. First of all, it is the Armenian people who must make their choice with whom they are. I suspect that this choice will not be in favor of the Pashinyan regime."

News.Az