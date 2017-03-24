Russian FM comments on 'sending of military convoy to Armenia through Georgia'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the reports on sending of military convoy to Armenia through Georgia.

APA’s Moscow correspondent reports that the ministry said the reports that Russia has sent C-300 missile system to Abkhazia and military convoy to Armenia through Georgia are untrue.

The ministry called the sending of military convoy to Armenia through Georgia “fantastic story”: “All these political show is related to the next round of discussions to be held on March 28-29 in Geneva. It seems that Georgia wants to continue the Geneva dialogue with sabotage and forms such a confrontational and hysterical atmosphere. Russian delegation visits Switzerland to discuss the stability and security issues in Transcaucasia productively and peacefully. We call for Georgian partners and other participants of Geneva discussions to join us”.

Footage of military convoy in Kvemo Kartli province of Georgia moving towards Armenia were posted on the internet.

News.Az

News.Az