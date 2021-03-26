Russian FM may meet Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on April 2 in the margins of the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Among other possible meetings on the margins of the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council, Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to communicate with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," she said.

According to the diplomat, the agenda of the meeting of the CIS Ministerial Council will include issues covering the main areas of interaction in the Commonwealth. "The meeting participants will exchange views on topical regional, international topics. They will discuss prospects for deepening multidimensional cooperation in the format of the organization, including in the law enforcement and humanitarian spheres," she added.

"The ministers will sum up the results of the implementation of the program of action to update the partnership between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states and plans for inter-ministerial multilevel consultations in 2020 in order to further strengthen CIS countries' positions in the world arena," the diplomat continued.

According to Zakharova, in connection with the upcoming 2021 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War will consider a draft address of CIS heads of state to the peoples of the Commonwealth and the world community.

"A number of draft documents, adopted after the meeting will be submitted for approval to the Council of CIS Heads of Government, scheduled for May 28, 2021 in Minsk, and the CIS Council of Heads of State, also scheduled for October 15, 2021 in Minsk," she concluded.

News.Az