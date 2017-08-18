Russian investments in Turkey reach $ 10 bln

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's accumulated investments in the Turkish economy currently amounted to about $ 10 billion.

Report informs citing the Russian media that the due statement came from the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak while speaking at the international trade fair in Izmir.

"Today, the total amount of investment projects of Russian companies in Turkey is more than $ 10 billion, a similar amount invested by Turkish partners in the implementation of projects in Russia," he said.

Novak added that now there are good opportunities for investment in industry, agriculture, high technology.

The minister stressed that the creation of a joint investment fund, in the amount of over $ 1 billion, will also contribute to the potential. It will focus on cooperation in the field of infrastructure construction, healthcare and the erection of buildings for commerce.

News.Az

