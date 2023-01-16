Russian, Iranian foreign ministers mutually agree to postpone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talks between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, scheduled for January 17 in Moscow, have been postponed by mutual consent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"By mutual agreement, the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, originally scheduled for January 17, have been postponed," the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov and Abdollahian were to discuss the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program, cooperation in the UN and the SCO, the situations in Syria, Afghanistan and the South Caucasus and Caspian affairs. The final phase of negotiations on a full-fledged agreement on a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran was to feature high on the agenda.

