Ukraine has deployed the "Russian Volunteer Corps," recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia, to the borders of Belarus. This group had previously carried out terrorist attacks in the Belgorod region. The Border Committee of the Republic reported this on June 28, also detailing the measures being taken by the Belarusian side.

The State Border Committee of Belarus has information about the presence of units of the so-called "Russian Volunteer Corps" within the responsibility zone of the Zhytomyr Border Detachment, as stated on the official Telegram channel of the agency. "Reconnaissance and active intelligence activities have been recorded, including approaches to the state border," noted the SBC, according to News.Az reports on eurasia.expert.It was also reported that Ukrainian drones regularly fly along the border. Belarusian border guards emphasized that measures are being taken to provide additional border coverage. "Attempts by drones to enter our territory are being thwarted using standard weapons and electronic warfare equipment," the committee indicated.Let us recall that Ukraine and NATO countries are actively increasing their military presence at the borders of Belarus and Russia. Additionally, NATO is conducting the largest military exercises in the region since the Cold War. Under these conditions, Moscow and Minsk are compelled to take measures to strengthen their security and protect their citizens. The countries have deployed a regional group of troops and placed Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

