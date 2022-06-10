Russian MFA: British fighters do not have the status of prisoners of war
- 10 Jun 2022 15:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174245
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-mfa-british-fighters-do-not-have-the-status-of-prisoners-of-war Copied
"The British, who were sentenced to death in the DPR, do not have the status of prisoners of war under international humanitarian law," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, News.az reports citing Interfax
Zakharova reminded that British citizens Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner were not prisoners of war, but mercenaries.
She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had not received any appeals from Britain regarding the two British citizens sentenced to death.