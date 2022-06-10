Russian MFA: British fighters do not have the status of prisoners of war

"The British, who were sentenced to death in the DPR, do not have the status of prisoners of war under international humanitarian law," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, News.az reports citing Interfax

Zakharova reminded that British citizens Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner were not prisoners of war, but mercenaries.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had not received any appeals from Britain regarding the two British citizens sentenced to death.

