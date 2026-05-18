Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone - VIDEO

Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone - VIDEO

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Yemen's Houthi group claimed it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone in the country's province of Marib on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Media footage showed the crash and wreckage of the drone.

NEW: Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Safer area of Marib province.



No official statement from Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree yet, and the US military has not confirmed or denied the loss. pic.twitter.com/3OdSIAVcz0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 17, 2026

There has been no confirmation from the United States regarding the incident.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can also deliver precision strikes.

News.Az