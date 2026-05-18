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Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone - VIDEO

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Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone - VIDEO
Source: Clash Report

Yemen's Houthi group claimed it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone in the country's province of Marib on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Media footage showed the crash and wreckage of the drone.

There has been no confirmation from the United States regarding the incident.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can also deliver precision strikes.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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