Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone - VIDEO
Yemen's Houthi group claimed it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone in the country's province of Marib on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Media footage showed the crash and wreckage of the drone.
NEW: Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Safer area of Marib province.
No official statement from Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree yet, and the US military has not confirmed or denied the loss. pic.twitter.com/3OdSIAVcz0
NEW: Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Safer area of Marib province.
There has been no confirmation from the United States regarding the incident.
The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can also deliver precision strikes.
By Nijat Babayev