Russian MFA comments on issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia commented on the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands, News.az reports.

Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova at the briefing held today said this topic is very sensitive: "This topic should be considered in the context of the reconciliation of the two peoples within the framework of the dialogue between Baku and Yerevan. The basis of the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is the complex tripartite agreements. These agreements also cover humanitarian issues. Today, the main task of Baku and Yerevan is the consistent implementation of the clauses of these agreements."

News.Az