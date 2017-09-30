Russian MFA: Convention on Caspian legal status to be signed next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is planned to sign in 2018."

According to Interfax agency, the statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry's special affairs envoy Igor Bratchikov who spoke at the third Caspian media forum in Astrakhan.

"The Caspian direction in the Russian foreign policy is now intensifying. Those, who are watching the developments, see that this topic also appears in the negotiations of our president and the foreign ministers, when they meet their counterparts from the Caspian littoral states," Bratchikov said.

The envoy added that Russia hopes to sign the Convention in Kazakhstan next year. Bratchikov also noted that the interests of the Russian subjects will also be taken into account when signing the document.

News.Az

