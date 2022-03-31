Russian MFA put Leadership of European Union on

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has put the leaders of the European Union on a "blacklist" as a response, noted in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, News.az reports citing TASS.

The list includes EU leaders, including the High Commissioners, the heads of EU military structures, most members of the European Parliament, and other individuals.

Russian MFA has presented the relevant note regarding the "blacklist" to the EU's Representation in Moscow.

