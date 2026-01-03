Russian missile strike in Kharkiv kills two, including child

+ ↺ − 16 px

A missile strike on Kharkiv by Russian forces on Friday, January 2, resulted in the deaths of two people, with their bodies found early Saturday morning.

“Overall, the bodies of two people – a 22-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy – have been recovered from the rubble,” the State Emergency Service (DSNS) of Ukraine announced, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“DSNS rescuers, along with all emergency and municipal services, are working at the impact site: clearing debris and assisting the injured.”

Rescuers reported that debris removal efforts at the multi-story building, hit by a Russian ballistic missile on Friday, continued throughout the night.

According to reports, two Iskander missiles struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, destroying an office building and part of an adjacent multi-story residential building.

More than 30 people have been reported injured. Twelve people have been rescued from the rubble.

News.Az