Russian missile strikes hit Kharkiv suburbs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of Russian missile attacks struck the suburbs of Kharkiv on December 24, killing one person and wounding 13, local authorities reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, confirmed the casualties, noting that all injured are receiving medical care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes temporarily disrupted the city’s metro system, which resumed operation by midday. Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said a thermal power plant in the suburbs was targeted, forcing the city to switch to “energy island” mode—an isolated operation that maintains local power supply while disconnecting from the main network.

The attacks highlight continued threats to civilian areas and critical infrastructure in eastern Ukraine amid ongoing Russian-Ukrainian hostilities.

News.Az