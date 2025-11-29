Russian strike on Kyiv kills 2, injures several

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched drone and missile attacks on Kyiv overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 13, including a child. Emergency services rescued four people, including a child and a person with limited mobility.

The strikes damaged a high-rise and a private house in Brovary, injuring three more. Russian attacks also hit the Kharkiv region, targeting energy infrastructure and causing voltage fluctuations for residents. Authorities continue to detect enemy aerial targets and urge citizens to remain in shelters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Air raid alerts were issued across Kyiv and other regions as Russian MiG-31K aircraft equipped with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were deployed.

News.Az