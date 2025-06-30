Russian ombudsperson calls for investigation into detention of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, has submitted a petition to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, requesting an investigation into the legality of the detention of Azerbaijani diaspora members in Yekaterinburg on June 27, as well as ensuring the protection of the rights of the suspects and victims in the related criminal case.

Moskalkova noted that she maintains regular contact with the Human Rights Commissioner in Sverdlovsk Oblast, Tatyana Merzlyakova, who is actively cooperating with lawyers and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, recently contacted Moskalkova to seek clarification regarding the detentions, deaths, and injuries of Azerbaijani diaspora members in Russia.

News.Az