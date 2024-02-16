Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny dies in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, News.Az reports.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where Navalny was imprisoned, the convict began feeling unwell after a walk, quickly losing consciousness.

"The institution's medical staff arrived promptly, and an ambulance team was called. Despite all the necessary resuscitation efforts, no positive results were achieved. Emergency medical service doctors confirmed the convict's passing. The exact causes of death are currently being investigated," the statement reads.

News.Az