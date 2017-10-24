Russian PM Medvedev arrives in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

Within two days, on October 24 and 25, Russian-Armenian negotiations, as well as a meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council will be held in Yerevan.

As the press service of the Russian government reported earlier, during the talks the heads of the governments of Russia and Armenia will also discuss the topics of investment, industrial and humanitarian cooperation. In addition, a package of intergovernmental, interdepartmental and interregional documents on cooperation is being prepared for signing.

News.Az

