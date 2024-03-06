Yandex metrika counter

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin visited grave of Great Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev

On March 6 a delegation led by Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to the National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the Great Leader’s tomb.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

