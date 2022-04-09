Russian president, Armenian premier hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, News.Az reports citing the Armenian PM’s Office.

Pashinyan informed Putin about the results of the April 6 meeting held in Brussels with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Pashinyan and Putin attached importance to the agreements on signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and starting the delimitation works. The Russian president expressed readiness to fully assist these processes.

The sides also discussed the mutual economic partnership between the two countries and agreed that they will discuss in detail also these issues during Pashinyan’s upcoming official visit to Russia scheduled on April 19.

