Russian president, Armenian premier to meet on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who will be paying an official visit to Russia on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin’s press service.

The parties will discuss prospects for the further development of Russia-Armenia relations, according to the Kremlin’s press service.

Putin and Pashinyan will also consider the implementation of the agreements on Karabakh reached by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

News.Az