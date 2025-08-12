Russian scientists find new reindeer habitats in Baikal region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian scientists have discovered new reindeer habitats in the Baikal Nature Reserve in the Khamar-Daban mountain range of southern Siberia, local media reported Tuesday, citing the Lake Baikal Foundation, News.az reports citing TASS.

The reindeer in Khamar-Daban belong to the forest subspecies of the Altai-Sayan population. Camera trap data, collected since 2021, confirmed about two dozen reindeer in the reserve, which are considered endangered.

The findings were made during the latest stage of an expedition, in which researchers trekked more than 100 km through remote areas of mountain tundra.

Scientists found fresh traces of reindeer life -- feeding marks, bedding sites and trails, located in areas where the species' presence had previously only been assumed, said the foundation.

Researchers now aim to determine the herd's sex and age structure and assess potential threat from predators. In 2026, scientists plan to fit some reindeer with satellite collars to monitor their movement all year round, according to the foundation.

