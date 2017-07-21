Russian State Duma passes bill on regulation of messengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian State Duma approved the bill on obliging messaging services to identify users by phone number in the third, final, reading.

Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly, voted 373-3 on Friday in favor of the bill on obliging messaging services to identify users by phone number, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The draft law defines the concept of the organizer of instant messaging (messenger) and imposes on it the duty to ensure the service only to users identified via a mobile phone number, denying them the exchange of messages once this condition is unfulfilled.

News.Az

News.Az