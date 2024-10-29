+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventeen Russian state-affiliated broadcasters are demanding RUB2 undecillion ($21 septillion) – a number with 36 zeros – from Google over YouTube’s ongoing restrictions on their channels, a claim that escalates a dispute dating back to 2020. If it were possible to pay such a sum in $100 bills, it would weigh 210 quadrillion tonnes, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The filing, reported by RBK , reflects rising tensions between Moscow and Google since YouTube first blocked Russian channels such as Tsargrad and RIA FAN, citing international sanctions violations. Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, additional state-affiliated outlets, including Sputnik and RT, have faced similar bans, increasing the legal pressure on Google.Russian courts have consistently ruled in favour of these broadcasters, ordering Google to restore access or face escalating fines that double weekly. Starting at RUB100,000 ($1,030) per day, these fines had accumulated to approximately RUB13 decillion ($34 sextillion) as of September 2024. The unprecedented financial stakes have prompted more significant compensation claims from Russian media, with court officials noting the potential for effectively limitless penalties.During the latest court hearing on October 28, the judge remarked: “This is a case with many, many zeros.”Channels involved in the lawsuit include Zvezda, First Channel, VGTRK (which includes Russia’s most-watched channels Russia 1 and Russia 24) and IP Simonyan, which represents the YouTube channel of RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.Google has sought to challenge these fines internationally, with mixed results. While courts in the US and UK have shown varying degrees of receptiveness, a South African court recently upheld the Russian ruling, imposing local asset restrictions on Google. Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has labelled Google’s actions anti-competitive, adding additional fines.Despite Google’s overall robust revenue, its Russian subsidiary declared bankruptcy in 2022, with assets of RUB3.5bn ($36mn) against liabilities of RUB19bn ($195mn). The dispute underscores broader global tensions as digital sovereignty and international sanctions shape Russia’s efforts to control domestic media access.

News.Az