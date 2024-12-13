Russian statistical service confirms GDP growth by 3.1% in Q3 2024
Rosstat
The Federal State Statistics Service of Russia (Rosstat) confirmed the estimate of national GDP growth by 3.1% year on year in the third quarter of 2024, News.az reports citing TASS.
The statistical agency provisionally estimated GDP growth by 3.1% annually in the third quarter of this year earlier and revised upward the estimate for the GDP increase by 4.1% in the second quarter of this year.
The GDP amount in the third quarter totaled 49.59 trillion rubles ($476.8 bln) in current prices. According to statistics, the GDP volume in January - September 2024 totaled 139.1 trillion rubles ($1.33 trillion) in current prices.
Industry statistical indicators used in calculations of GDP dynamics showed growth in processing by 5.9%, production of miscellaneous motor vehicles and equipment by 30%, computers, electronic and optical devices by 27.6%, ready metal items by 17.1%, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 8.6%, and wholesale and retail trade by 4.
The statistical agency provisionally estimated GDP growth by 3.1% annually in the third quarter of this year earlier and revised upward the estimate for the GDP increase by 4.1% in the second quarter of this year.
The GDP amount in the third quarter totaled 49.59 trillion rubles ($476.8 bln) in current prices. According to statistics, the GDP volume in January - September 2024 totaled 139.1 trillion rubles ($1.33 trillion) in current prices.
Industry statistical indicators used in calculations of GDP dynamics showed growth in processing by 5.9%, production of miscellaneous motor vehicles and equipment by 30%, computers, electronic and optical devices by 27.6%, ready metal items by 17.1%, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 8.6%, and wholesale and retail trade by 4.