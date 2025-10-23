Russian strike damages Kyiv Synagogue - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv damaged a synagogue and a nearby residential building, Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman reported. The strike hit near a site where people usually gather for prayer, prompting concern over civilian and religious safety.

The attack on the night of October 22 was part of a broader wave of drone and missile strikes across Kyiv, which resulted in 29 casualties, including five children. All victims received medical assistance, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

⚠️#Russia strikes #Synagogue in #Kyiv: Ukraine's Chief Rabbi shows aftermath



During Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv, the synagogue building and a nearby residential building were damaged, according to #Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman.



Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman,… pic.twitter.com/fSmINhixdS — News.Az (@news_az) October 23, 2025

During the early hours of October 23, air raid sirens sounded repeatedly in Kyiv and surrounding regions. Russian drones caused debris to fall on multiple residential buildings in the Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desniansky districts, injuring several people.

Authorities also issued alerts over the threat of Russian ballistic missiles targeting the city. Residents were urged to follow civil defense instructions and take shelter.

News.Az