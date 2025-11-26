Ukraine faces nearly 150,000 square kilometers of mine contamination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine remains one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, with experts estimating that more than 142,000 square kilometers of its territory may be contaminated. The situation is most critical in the eastern and southern regions, according to the national telethon.

Every day, demining teams clear 60–70 hectares of land in these areas. In the Kharkiv region, the aftermath of Russian occupation is still visible. A local agronomist said that after de-occupation, the farm was able to cultivate only a quarter of its fields, but over time the usable area has tripled — although thousands of mines and unexploded ordnance still remain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The head of the Pryshyb community noted that unexploded shells were often discovered even inside homes. This prompted the launch of a humanitarian demining project by FSD Ukraine (Swiss Foundation for Mine Action), supported by the JTI Foundation. Specialists survey territories, identify hazardous zones, and mark them for future clearance.

FSD regional manager Alex Van Roy said the team’s goal is to reduce risks for local residents. Demining experts emphasize that the process requires immense precision, advanced equipment, and continued support from international partners — including machinery, protective gear, and transportation.

The Ukrainian Sappers Association is also involved, marking dangerous areas across the region. Limited access to some sites has posed challenges, but the experience gained will be applied in the Chernihiv and Kherson regions. Foreign experts are helping coordinate operations.

After an area is marked, it is transferred for full demining. Across Ukraine, more than 4,000 sappers and over 100 demining operators are currently working.

JTI Ukraine noted that humanitarian demining is critical for enabling displaced residents to return home and for supporting the country’s economic recovery. The JTI Foundation has provided about $500,000 for demining efforts in the Kharkiv region. As a result, more than 38 square kilometers have already been cleared, and over 17,000 people have completed mine safety training programs.

News.Az