Russian strike on Sloviansk kills 2

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring several others, according to regional officials.





The strike involved aerial bombs. According to preliminary reports, two people died and seven were injured in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Officials said emergency services responded to the scene following the strike. Authorities warned that casualty numbers could change as rescue and response operations continue.

