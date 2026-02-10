US plane crash-lands on Georgia street, hits cars - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a busy street in Gainesville, Georgia, striking multiple vehicles after experiencing engine failure shortly after take-off, authorities said.

The pilot attempted to return to Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport but was unable to reach the runway due to loss of engine power. The aircraft was forced to land on a crowded roadway, where it collided with three vehicles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police said several people suffered minor injuries, but no serious casualties were reported.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the aircraft was heading to Cherokee County Regional Airport when the pilot experienced engine problems and attempted to turn back toward Gainesville.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot reported engine trouble shortly after departure and confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway together with the NTSB.

Authorities temporarily closed the road following the crash, warning residents to expect traffic delays while emergency crews cleared debris and secured the scene.

