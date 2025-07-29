Russian strikes claim 22 civilian lives in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian glide bombs and ballistic missiles targeted a Ukrainian prison and a medical facility overnight, as Russia's continuous strikes on civilian areas resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people across Ukraine, officials reported today.

US President Donald Trump’s threat to soon punish the Russian government with sanctions and tariffs unless it stops its attacks on Ukraine appears to have had little effect, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Authorities said four powerful Russian glide bombs hit a prison in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, killing at least 16 inmates and wounding more than 90 others.

In the Dnipro region of central Ukraine, officials said Russian missiles partially destroyed a three-storey building and damaged nearby medical facilities, including a maternity hospital and a city hospital ward.

At least three people were killed, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman, and two others were killed elsewhere in the region, authorities stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that across the country, 22 people had been killed in Russian strikes on 73 cities, towns and villages.

“These were conscious, deliberate strikes — not accidental,” he posted on Telegram.

Mr Trump said on Monday that he is giving Russian President Vladimir Putin 10 to 12 days to stop the killing in Ukraine after three years of war, moving up a 50-day deadline he had given the Russian leader two weeks ago.

Mr Trump has repeatedly rebuked Mr Putin for talking about ending the war but continuing to bombard Ukrainian civilians. But the Kremlin hasn’t changed its tactics.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” Mr Trump said during a visit to Scotland.

Mr Zelensky welcomed Mr Trump’s move on the timeline. “Everyone needs peace — Ukraine, Europe, the United States and responsible leaders across the globe,” he wrote in a post on Telegram. “Everyone except Russia.”

The Kremlin pushed back, with a top lieutenant warning Mr Trump against “playing the ultimatum game with Russia.”

“Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran,” former president Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy head of the country’s Security Council, wrote on social media.

“Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” Mr Medvedev said.

