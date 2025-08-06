Russian strikes kill two, injure 10 in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and at least 10 others — including four children — were injured following a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces carried out 567 attacks over a 24-hour period across 16 settlements in the region. The city of Zaporizhzhia, which serves as the administrative center of the broader region, was among the hardest hit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“At least nine buildings were damaged in strikes on the Zaporizhzhia city district alone,” Fedorov reported via Telegram. “Emergency services continue to respond on the ground.”

The Zaporizhzhia region remains a critical front in the ongoing war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reuters has not independently verified the claims, and there has been no immediate comment from Russian officials regarding the strikes.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly accuse each other of targeting civilian areas — allegations each side denies. However, the war has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with thousands killed, the majority of them Ukrainian.

