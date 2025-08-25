Russian swimmer disappears during Istanbul Strait intercontinental swim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian swimmer Nikolay Svechnikov, 29, went missing after failing to reach the finish line in the 37th Istanbul Cross-Continental Swimming Race, the Russian Consulate General confirmed on Monday.

The 6.5-kilometer race across the Istanbul Strait, organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee, drew in 2,820 athletes from 81 countries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Svechnikov was one of over 400 attendees competing in the sport.

He failed to reach the finish line in Kurucesme on Sunday, prompting the Marine Police and Coast Guard to launch an immediate search.

“Relatives of the citizen have been informed about the incident. Turkish emergency services are conducting search operations,” the consulate said in a statement.

Rescue teams are focusing on the Kanlica–Kurucesme swimming route while also monitoring wider sections of the strait.

The consulate said it has filed an official request with Turkish authorities and remains in contact with them for updates.

The Istanbul Cross-Continental Swimming Race, linking Asia and Europe across the Istanbul Strait, has become a globally renowned open-water competition, attracting both amateur and elite athletes each year.

