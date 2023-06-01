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Swimmer
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Authorities in Portugal said a body has been recovered during the search for a 23-year-old British man who went missing last week while swimming in the sea.17 Jun 2026-12:37
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A Florida woman rushed to rescue a struggling swimmer, only to later find out that he is a double homicide suspect on the run.07 Apr 2026-16:50
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Russian swimmer Nikolay Svechnikov, 29, went missing after failing to reach the finish line in the 37th Istanbul Cross-Continental Swimming Race, the Russian Consulate General confirmed on Monday.25 Aug 2025-19:59
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Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei has won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics.04 Sep 2024-21:21
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The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue, News.az reports.31 Aug 2024-19:27
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