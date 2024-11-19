Istanbul Strait maritime traffic suspended due to heavy fog
Photo: Anadolu Agency
The maritime transportation in Istanbul Strait on Tuesday was suspended in both directions due to fog, according to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.The limited visibility due to fog caused the suspension temporarily, the ministry noted in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
The strait connects international ship traffic from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and further on to the Mediterranean Sea.